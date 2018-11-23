Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 14.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

