Healthequity (HQY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company saw strong HSA member growth recently. HealthEquity is currently the third-largest HSA custodian by market share. In addition to HSA, the company offers health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) and a health flexible spending account (FSA) to regional employers. Apart from this, HealthEquity’s 401(K) solution that lowers the cost, risk and work of managing a retirement plan buoys optimism. Management is optimistic about the launch of HealthEquity retirement services. However, it faces stiff competition in the Medical Services market. Surging operating expenses are another cause of concern. The company is required to comply with strict Treasury Regulations formulated by the Internal Revenue Service or the IRS. The stock also looks a bit overvalued.”

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Healthequity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.08.

Healthequity stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. Healthequity has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $307,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Healthequity by 21.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $845,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.