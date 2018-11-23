Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,326 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.13% of Healthequity worth $241,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthequity by 5,212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Healthequity’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $348,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

