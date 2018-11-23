Helmerich & Payne (HP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report published on Monday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $76.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 429.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $134,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

