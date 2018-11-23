Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 1,347,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,163,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 326.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The business’s revenue was up 130.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $96,346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock worth $96,553,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,624,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

