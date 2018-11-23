Heronetta Management L.P. Has $491,000 Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners makes up about 0.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NYSE BPMP opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.86. BP Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 102.40%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 557.14%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

