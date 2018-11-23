High Performance Blockchain Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00007644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox and Bit-Z. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $1.64 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00083211 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001675 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Token Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,022,632 tokens. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, DEx.top, IDEX, Bit-Z, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

