HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. HighPoint Resources posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPR. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after buying an additional 158,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 84.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 128.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 154,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 920,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.23. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

