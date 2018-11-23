Hill-Rom (HRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom exited the fiscal 2018 on a strong note with fourth-quarter earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings increased 23% in the quarter, the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company saw a solid increase in revenues on robust domestic growth, driven by a sturdy performance in Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care. The company is currently focusing on product innovation. For the full year, it has achieved more than $300 million as new product revenues. In 2019, the company expects to generate more than $400 million in new product revenue, exceeding its 2020 objective one year in advance. Over the past three months, Hill-Rom outperformed tits industry. On the flip side, international revenues declined with a dip in sales in Asia-Pacific. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $78.16 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.90 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth $10,392,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 142,654 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 18,894.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

