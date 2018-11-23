Hilton Food Group (HFG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Monday morning.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.05) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 924 ($12.07) on Monday. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

In related news, insider Angus Porter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 992 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,962.24).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail meat packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products, as well as trades in meat products.

