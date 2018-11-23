HitChain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (HIT)

HitChain (CURRENCY:HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One HitChain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Huobi. HitChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $778,485.00 worth of HitChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HitChain has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HitChain

HitChain (CRYPTO:HIT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. HitChain’s total supply is 102,400,000,000 tokens. HitChain’s official website is hitchain.org/index.html. HitChain’s official message board is hitchain.org/topic.html. HitChain’s official Twitter account is @Hit_Chain.

Buying and Selling HitChain

HitChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

