Hormel Foods (HRL) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.50

News headlines about Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hormel Foods earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $69,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,243.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,989.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

