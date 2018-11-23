Hoylecohen LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

