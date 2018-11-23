Hoylecohen LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,361 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 521,174 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,488,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,987,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,747,000 after acquiring an additional 345,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,969,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,489,000 after acquiring an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.87 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cann dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.96.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

