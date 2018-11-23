Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $334.00 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other news, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total transaction of $1,202,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,858.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

