HSBC Analysts Give Indus (INH) a €66.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Indus (ETR:INH) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($77.67) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, equinet set a €55.70 ($64.77) price objective on Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.10 ($74.53).

INH opened at €40.85 ($47.50) on Tuesday. Indus has a twelve month low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

About Indus

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

