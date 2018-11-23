HSBC Analysts Give Vivendi (VIV) a €25.00 Price Target

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price target from analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.56 ($29.72).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.