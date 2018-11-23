HSBC Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)

HSBC set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €201.91 ($234.78).

Shares of WDI opened at €130.10 ($151.28) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a twelve month high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

