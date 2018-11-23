Humana Inc (HUM) Position Boosted by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 0.5% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2,984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM opened at $305.10 on Friday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.56 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

