Hyduke Energy Services (HYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD)

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

