Hyper Pay (HPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded down 39% against the dollar. One Hyper Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Pay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $38.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00128369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00198217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.57 or 0.08607987 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009270 BTC.

About Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyper Pay is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1. Hyper Pay’s official website is hyperpay.tech.

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

