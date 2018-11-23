Hypoport (HYQ) PT Set at €207.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €207.00 ($240.70) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. equinet set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hypoport has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €203.60 ($236.74).

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €155.20 ($180.47) on Monday. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €83.60 ($97.21) and a 12 month high of €164.00 ($190.70).

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

