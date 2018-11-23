I/O Coin Trading 30.9% Lower This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $279.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.02306360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009492 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000845 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001621 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,088,462 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

