Ibstock plc (IBST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 299.83 ($3.92).

IBST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ibstock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Numis Securities raised Ibstock to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.83) to GBX 309 ($4.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.07) on Friday. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.10 ($3.91).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company also provides concrete lintels; precast products for the house building and rail sectors; and concrete architectural masonry walling blocks.

