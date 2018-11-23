Icon (ICLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Icon to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $146.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of ICLR opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. Icon has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.66 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Icon by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Icon by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Icon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,070,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,561,000 after acquiring an additional 121,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 70,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.