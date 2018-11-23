ICON (ICX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.42 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00006359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Allbit and Rfinex. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $128.74 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00129446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00192008 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00015654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.09250246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,406,688 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, Hotbit, COSS, Gate.io, Huobi, Bithumb, ABCC, Upbit, DragonEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, Rfinex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

