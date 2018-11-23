Iconomi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,566.00 (ICN)

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Iconomi token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00005102 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Bitsane. During the last week, Iconomi has traded down 42% against the US dollar. Iconomi has a total market cap of $21.61 million and $5,566.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00126830 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00191436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.83 or 0.08771034 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Iconomi Token Profile

Iconomi’s genesis date was August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. The official website for Iconomi is www.iconomi.net. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi. Iconomi’s official message board is medium.com/iconominet. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iconomi Token Trading

Iconomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx and Kraken. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

