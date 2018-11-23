Imax Corp (IMAX) Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Imax worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imax by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Imax by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Imax by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Imax to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

In other news, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $220,875.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Imax Corp has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $26.70.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Imax Corp (IMAX) Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/imax-corp-imax-holdings-increased-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.