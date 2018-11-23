ImmunoGen (IMGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.21

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 64897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 176.35% and a negative return on equity of 673.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,888. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $46,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 373,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 144,261 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 14,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

