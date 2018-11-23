INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that INDIVIOR PLC/S will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

