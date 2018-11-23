ING Groep NV Invests $239,000 in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stock

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STI stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

