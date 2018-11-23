ING Groep NV Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 34,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $70.77.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $611,959.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,145,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $31,090,588.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,638,987.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,545,813 shares of company stock worth $164,671,192. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ING Groep NV Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/ing-groep-nv-takes-position-in-garmin-ltd-grmn.html.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.