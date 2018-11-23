ING Groep NV Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

