Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

