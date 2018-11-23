Ingevity (NGVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity’s earnings and sales for the third quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ingevity has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company is well placed to gain from the Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business buyout. Moreover, positive developments in the U.S. drilling activity is expected to boost performance of its Performance Chemicals division. Shifting to high margin products along with improved TOFA pricing should also lend support to its margins. The company should also gain from the expected activated carbon demand growth based on early adoption by some regions in China.”

NGVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ingevity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.89.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.68. 17,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,884. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 961.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 211.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

