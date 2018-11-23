Ingredion (INGR) PT Raised to $145.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group to $145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingredion’s FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

INGR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $104.21 on Monday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.