Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target Raised to GBX 480 at Barclays

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

ISAT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Inmarsat to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Numis Securities raised shares of Inmarsat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Inmarsat from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inmarsat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 534 ($6.98).

Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 412.10 ($5.38) on Wednesday. Inmarsat has a 12-month low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

