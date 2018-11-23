Innospec (IOSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IOSP. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innospec by 48.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 53.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Innospec by 26.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.