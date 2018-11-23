Inogen Inc (INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on shares of Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Get Inogen alerts:

In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $130,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,668.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $9,008,475 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 18.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,812,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. Inogen has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.