Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.38 Million

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $146.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.20 million. Inovalon reported sales of $114.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $537.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.80 million to $544.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $647.64 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $686.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel acquired 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 68,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,902. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

