Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price shot up 34.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $5.57. 39,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 332,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Inpixon (INPX) Shares Up 34.2%” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/inpixon-inpx-shares-up-34-2.html.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.