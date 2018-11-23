Inpixon (INPX) Shares Up 34.2%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price shot up 34.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $5.57. 39,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 332,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.
