Inseego Corp (INSG) Director Jeffrey Tuder Sells 12,685 Shares

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 12,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $46,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,728.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.37. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

