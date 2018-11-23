Insider Buying: Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Director Acquires $207,300.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Director Timothy H. Day bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,647.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BAS opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.56. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. Analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 210,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 62.8% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 86.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $131,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/insider-buying-basic-energy-services-inc-bas-director-acquires-207300-00-in-stock.html.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.