Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA) Insider Buys C$19,170.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider Cibt Education Group Inc bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,170.00.

Cibt Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,450.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,855.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,990.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,990.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,990.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,260.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 6,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,620.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,665.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Cibt Education Group Inc bought 13,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,070.00.

Shares of MBA stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.69. The company had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,217. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.63 target price (up from C$1.51) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student-housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, and language training, as well as approximately 150 career, language, and vocational programs.

