Insider Buying: Encana Corp (ECA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) Director Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,200.00.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.77 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Douglas James Suttles purchased 1,000 shares of Encana stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.

Shares of ECA stock traded down C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$9.43. 1,494,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23. Encana Corp has a one year low of C$9.30 and a one year high of C$18.54.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

