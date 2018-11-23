Insider Buying: Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX) CEO Buys $64,317.97 in Stock

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 16,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,317.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,983. Livexlive Media Inc has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Livexlive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

