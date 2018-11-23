Insider Buying: Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Insider Purchases 7,700 Shares of Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) insider Matthew Gollat purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,397.00.

TSE:PG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.61. 190,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,540. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

