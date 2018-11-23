Insider Buying: Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Insider Purchases 29,962 Shares of Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) insider William Johnson purchased 29,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $399,393.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,962 shares in the company, valued at $399,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,621. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 88.66% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Welbilt by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

