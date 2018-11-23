Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) EVP Sells 23,302 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 23,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total value of $4,354,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,112. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $152.65 and a 52 week high of $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after buying an additional 140,427 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 55,026 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.4% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) EVP Sells 23,302 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/insider-selling-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-evp-sells-23302-shares-of-stock.html.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.