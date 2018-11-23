Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) CFO Sells $105,068.25 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 3,675 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $105,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRKS opened at $24.73 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,537,000 after acquiring an additional 86,487 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 33.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 45.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/insider-selling-brooks-automation-inc-brks-cfo-sells-105068-25-in-stock.html.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.